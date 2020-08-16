Possible community spread of coronavirus among group of NY youth hockey players

New York and New Hampshire are two of several northeastern states where public health officials are looking into the possibility of community coronavirus spread among youth hockey players.

According to the Associated Press, the New York State Amateur Hockey Association wrote in a letter last week that some players tested positive after attending a skills clinic in Exeter, New Hampshire and a tournament in Connecticut. Hockey competitions are allowed at the moment in New Hampshire and Connecticut, but they’re not allowed in New York.

The New York youth hockey group wrote that some of the players are “very sick” and have passed the virus on to family members. The letter also criticized “overzealous coaches and parents” for traveling across state lines.