Possible coronavirus exposure at Keeseville restaurant

The Clinton County Health Department wrote on Sunday that anyone who’s visited a particular restaurant in Keeseville since Tuesday, January 12 may have been exposed to COVID-19. It’s the Pleasant Corner on Route 9. If you’ve been there, you’re being asked to monitor yourself for coronavirus symptoms for the next two weeks following your visit.

The Town of Plattsburgh offices have also been deep-cleaned this weekend. Town Supervisor Michael Cashman wrote in a Saturday email that a town employee has tested positive. The offices will remain open by appointment only.

Cashman wrote that the employee is self-isolating. Anyone who may have been exposed to that person has been notified and has been told to get tested. The town took similar steps two weeks ago, when a different town employee tested positive.