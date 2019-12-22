Potential conflict of interest for prosecutors in St. J murder case

The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office is considering recusing itself from a murder case because of a potential conflict of interest. The Caledonian Record reports that the conflict may lead to the Allen Draper case being moved to a different county.

Draper is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea to murdering Tim Persons in St. Johnsbury last year. He says his confession was a lie in order to cover for other people. Draper’s case has a motion hearing scheduled for Monday, but prosecutors have asked to delay it, citing a potential conflict.

Persons died from both blunt force trauma to the head and smoke inhalation due to his house burning down. He was a volunteer at the halfway house where Draper was living at the time.

