According to the Caledonian-Record, Shawn Rice may be a person of interest in the deadly shooting in Eden, Vt. (Photo courtesy Vt. State Police)

A St. Johnsbury man arrested on Friday on unrelated charges may be a person of interest in Thursday night’s deadly shooting in Lamoille County.

Shawn Rich, 44, has not been named a suspect. However, the Caledonian-Record reports that court documents link him to the case.

Vermont State Police arrested Rich just before 3:30 Friday morning on three active warrants. Documents presented at his arraignment reportedly show that a beige sedan was spotted in Eden near the home of David Peatman, 66, at about the same time Thursday night that Peatman was shot and killed. Rich is one of the two registered owners of the beige sedan. Peatman’s death was ruled a homicide on Saturday.

Rich pleaded not guilty on Friday to the charges from his active warrants. He’s been released on $300 bail.