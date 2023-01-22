Increased safety measures will be noticeable at Champlain Valley Union High School on Monday, including a police presence. These measures will be precautions taken in the wake of a potential violent threat against the school over social media.

In a message to the school community, CVU Principal Adam Bunting wrote Sunday afternoon that the threat is not believed to be credible. He noted that school officials have “worked with local authorities to intervene with the individual responsible”.

When ABC 22 and FOX 44 News reached a CVU faculty member by phone on Sunday, they confirmed the existence of the message and verified its contents. Bunting wrote that he’d have more information available for students, faculty and staff Monday morning.