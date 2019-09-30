Powell to leave Green Mountain Power at end of year

Green Mountain Power President and CEO Mary Powell is leaving her position at the end of the year.

Green Mountain Power announced Monday that Powell is stepping down and will be replaced by Senior Vice President Mari McClure on Jan. 1.

The utility describes Powell’s 12-year-tenure as a time in which she “transformed GMP into (the) energy company of the future.”

GMP serves about 265,000 residential and business customers in Vermont. The utility has set a goal of getting 100 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

Powell says that after she leaves GMP she plans to continue the fight against climate change in Vermont and across the country.