Power outage strands Killington skiers & snowboarders

Most of the Killington ski resort is operating as usual after a power outage left skiers and snowboarders stranded.

According to a spokesperson for the resort, the outage started shortly after 9:30 Saturday morning when a tree fell onto a power line. All of the lifts shut down because of it, but most of them began operating again a short time later.

The Skyeship Gondola took longer; it was out of commission for more than an hour. There’s no indication of how many resort guests were on it at the time. The gondola, and two other lifts at Killington, are offline for the time being so that they can be inspected. The remaining lifts are operating normally.