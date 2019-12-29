Live Now
UPDATE: US Route 5 near the intersection of VT Route 14 is back open

Power outage strands Killington skiers & snowboarders

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Most of the Killington ski resort is operating as usual after a power outage left skiers and snowboarders stranded.

According to a spokesperson for the resort, the outage started shortly after 9:30 Saturday morning when a tree fell onto a power line. All of the lifts shut down because of it, but most of them began operating again a short time later.

The Skyeship Gondola took longer; it was out of commission for more than an hour. There’s no indication of how many resort guests were on it at the time. The gondola, and two other lifts at Killington, are offline for the time being so that they can be inspected. The remaining lifts are operating normally.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog