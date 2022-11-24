After the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June, many young people believe their access to birth control may be in trouble, as found by the ‘Power to Decide’ campaign. It’s a national organization that aims to share accurate information about contraception.

Power to Decide found that 60% of people between the ages of 18 and 29 believe birth control will be harder to access. Lucy Leriche of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England says this data is striking.

“Having a seismic shift in U.S. policy in reproductive health care is creating a lot of uncertainty for people.”

Leriche says, in 2022, access to birth control is easy to take for granted. Birth control remains legal in the United States, but some worry cutting access may be next. She wants to make one fact clear.

“Birth control is safe, here in Vermont,” Leriche says.

Earlier this month, Vermonters voted by a 77% margin to pass Proposal 5, which fully protects an individual’s right to reproductive liberty.

“To think about the way that birth control has revolutionized our lives and our country, our economy, and our ability to make decisions that affect the course of our lives,” she notes.

Prop 5 policies apply to anyone who’s physically in the State of Vermont. “You don’t have to be a Vermonter to be guaranteed access to contraception or reproductive healthcare.”

Leriche noted, thousands of Vermont’s students come from out of state, and a portion of these students may have the notion they aren’t protected under Prop 5. “Students are justified to feel confused about an uncertain future,” she says.

Out-of-state students are entitled to any reproductive healthcare a Vermonter may receive. Leriche added, a person’s right to birth control is protected long-term in Vermont.

The Reproductive Liberty amendment will be certified and added to the Vermont State Constitution the second week of December.