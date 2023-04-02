A prayer vigil took place Sunday night on the Middlebury town green near St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church for a 17-year-old girl who disappeared on Wednesday.

According to Middlebury Police Chief Patrick Deely, Rebecca Ball is autistic and has psychological disorders. She was last seen at about 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at Wright Park near a hiking trail without a coat, a hat, gloves or socks.

Extensive searches, both on the ground and from the air, have not located her. Vermont State Police say search efforts will continue on a limited basis, but they add that Ball may be trying to avoid being located.

Ball is 5’4″ and weighs about 105 pounds. She has blue eyes and short, light-brown hair. Troopers say the picture included with this story was taken the day she disappeared, adding that she was wearing the clothes shown in the picture when she was last seen.

If you have any information about where Ball may be, there are several ways to provide it. You can call the Middlebury Police at (802) 388-3191, call the VSP New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919 or submit a tip to VSP online.