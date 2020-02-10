Pre-Oscars “At the Movies” special with Julia Swift

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Champlain College assistant professor and Rotten Tomatoes critic Julia Swift discusses the movies up for top categories: Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Picture.

The 2020 Oscars air live on ABC at 8 PM.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog