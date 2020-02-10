Pre-Oscars “At the Movies” special with Julia Swift

What's that you say? You haven't had enough snow, yet?! Well, there are several more opportunities for smaller helpings of snow throughout the week. The first of which is Sunday night into Monday.

A weak wave passes to our northwest bringing a quick 1-4" of snow through most areas away from broad valleys. Valleys only pick up a slushy coating as a light rain or drizzle mixes in late morning to early afternoon Monday. Precip wraps up tomorrow afternoon and we're dry again by Monday evening. The temp rises tonight with a high in the mid to upper 30s is on the way.