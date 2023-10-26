Essex Junction, VT– A prehistoric, family-friendly show is coming to Essex Junction this weekend, and it’s a perfect opportunity mix fun and education.

‘Jurassic Quest’ is making a stop at the Champlain Valley Expo Center. It calls itself America’s largest dinosaur attraction.

The show features 155 million years of prehistoric life on display, so if you want to experience some dinos roaring and ripping, or see some real-life fossils, this event is for you.

“We have all animals including the small ones, like the dinosaurs at the start of the Triassic Period, all the way to your favorite dinosaurs like T-rex and triceratops, at the end of the Cretaceous Period,” says Ian Lee, a Jurassic Quest Ranger. “Then after that we have a lot of activities and shows for people to see.”

Ranger Lee also teaches the ‘raptor training program’ where you can meet an 8-foot tall Utahraptor.

The show kicks off at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 27, and guests are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. Ticket information can be found on the Jurassic Quest website.