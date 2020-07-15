Pres. Trump drops online-only restrictions for international students

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, pedestrians walk through the gates of Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, July 8, 2020, challenging the Trump administration’s decision to bar international students from staying in the U.S. if they take classes entirely online this fall. Some institutions, including Harvard, have announced that all instruction will be offered remotely in the fall during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

More than one million international students no longer have to scramble to transfer schools or leave the country.

The Trump administration has rescinded its decision not to allow these students to remain in the US if they are only taking online courses.

A little over a week ago, ICE or Immigration and Customs Enforcement said international students must be enrolled in in-person instruction.

The state of Vermont, joined a lawsuit Monday arguing the rule was cruel and unlawful.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan said the rule would have been a huge loss to Vermont and Vermont students. As of Friday, The University of Vermont had 566 active students from 67 countries who could be affected.

Sources say the White House received heat for that policy from within the West Wing, and decided to change it.

Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology had also filed a lawsuit against the administration as those schools move their courses entirely online for the fall semester.

One source says the White House is focusing on applying the in-person requirement only to new international students. Coming to the US to take online-only courses has been prohibited for some time.