President Biden approved disaster assistance funds for Vermont on Monday, ordering federal agencies to help state and local efforts to recover from severe storm and flooding in December.



Federal funding is available to governments and private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storm in Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, and Washington counties.



Gov. Phil Scott made a formal request for federal disaster funds in February, saying nearly $3 million in eligible recovery costs were incurred by utilities and communities, well over the minimum threshold for federal aid of $1.14 million in damages.