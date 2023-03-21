Federal help is on the way for people in Vermont impacted by a powerful storm that hit the state right around the Christmas holiday. President Joe Biden declared the late-December storm a disaster, clearing the way for federal recovery aid.

The storm hit between December 22nd and 24th. It was so powerful, federal agencies have now stepped in to aid. High winds cut power to thousands of Vermonters, and arctic temperatures froze over the roads, making it difficult to travel home for the holidays.

In January, a Preliminary Damage Assessment was requested by state officials. The Federal Emergency Management Agency identified at least $3 million in damage, exceeding the minimum threshold amount of $1.14 million, according to Mark Bosma of Vermont Emergency Management.

Bosma says the declaration will provide assistance in Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, and Washington counties. “Utilities that made repairs in those counties and communities will qualify for reimbursement,” Bosma notes.

Qualifying agencies will get up to 75% reimbursement for the costs brought on by the storm. Recovery assistance dollars will go to state and local governments, and qualifying non-profits. Bosma notes utility records from power restorations were mainly used.

However, getting federal disaster relief isn’t uncommon, notes Bosma. “We get one or two of these each year. Every time we have a disaster that brings about over a million dollars in damage, we apply for a federal disaster declaration for public infrastructure,” he says.

Initial assessments show the state qualified by sustaining over $3 million in damage, but Bosma says the total price tag could amount to much more. An official from the Vermont Agency of Transportation notes that storm cleanup cost over $2 million alone.

Governor Phil Scott is thankful for this news. “This storm was particularly difficult, occurring in the heart of the holiday season, and I’m so grateful to all our public servants, first responders, utility crews and more for their hard work to keep Vermonters safe,” says Governor Scott.

Bosma notes that leaders from cities and towns in the affected counties can now start applying for reimbursement for damage costs.