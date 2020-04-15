President Trump ‘not going to pressure’ Governors after claiming he ‘calls the shots’ on reopening

After claiming complete authority to re-open the nation’s businesses – a statement refuted by several Governors and legal experts – President Trump has changed course, saying he’ll authorize each state to implement its own re-opening plan.

“We don’t want to put pressure on anybody, I’m not going to put any pressure on any Governor to open,” President Trump said.

The President will be speaking to all 50 Governors shortly, but many have pointed out that the Constitution doesn’t require authorization for Governors to decide how to move forward in re-opening businesses and other aspects of regular life halted by COVID-19.

“Under the Tenth Amendment, the States retain those powers,” said Jared Carter, a Vermont law professor and constitutional law expert. “If you were to follow the precedent, that exists, which is admittedly pretty old, the President has quite limited authority in this area.”

In his initial comments Monday, Trump said that provisions in the Constitution give him the power to overrule Governors’ stay at home orders.

Governors in both parties have pushed back against re-opening the country too soon, with Texas Governor Greg Abbott cautioning against a ‘rush the gates’ situation. Carter said he expected the bi-partisan pushback.

“The reason you’re seeing Governors of all political stripes say no, this is ultimately the authority of the governors, is not suprising,” Carter said. “From a political perspective, the Republican party has traditionally been one of state’s rights.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was also critical of President Trump’s initial remarks during a news conference on Tuesday.

“That statement cannot stand, it is not only violative of the constitution, it’s violative of the very concept of democracy,” Cuomo said.

If the standoff had continued, Carter believes it could have escalated to the Supreme Court.

“That’s likely what we’re going to see, the U.S. Supreme Court setting precedent that will perhaps change the trajectory of the law with these sorts of issues in the future,” Carter said.