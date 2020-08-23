President Trump reportedly planning New Hampshire rally in coming days

A little more than a month after a New Hampshire rally fell through at almost the last minute, President Trump is planning to campaign for re-election in the Granite State this coming week.

WMUR-TV is reporting that although the details have not been announced yet, the rally is “99% likely” to take place in Manchester this Friday. If it does take place then, it might be the President’s first campaign event after accepting the Republican nomination Thursday night. President Trump’s most recent visit to the Granite State was in February, when he held a rally at Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester the day before the New Hampshire primary.

The Trump campaign had planned a rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire for July 11, only to call it off about 24 hours before it was to take place. At that time, campaign staffers cited an impending tropical storm as the reason, but the President has since said that it was actually called off because of COVID-19 concerns.