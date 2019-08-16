Trump touts “booming economy” in New Hampshire, backs Lewandowski for Senate

MANCHESTER, N.H.- President Donald Trump made his first campaign stop in New Hampshire Thursday since announcing his re-election bid in June.

Trump touched on a number issues. But as expected, he spoke a lot about what he calls a “booming economy.” Leading up to the rally, the president’s campaign touted New Hampshire’s low unemployment rate.

“Since my election, the number of new businesses starting in the great state of New Hampshire has skyrocketed by almost 25%,” he said.

Trump had some encouraging words for his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who is said to be considering a Senate run in the Granite State.

“I think he’d be tough to beat,” he said. “He’ll go into Washington and he’s going to have you in mind. We’ll have to wait and see. He hasn’t made up his mind yet.”

The president also gave a nod to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and his father, John, himself a former governor and who served as President George H.W. Bush’s chief of staff. Both were in attendance.

“He’s been a great governor, with a great father too,” he said.

Perhaps the biggest applause came when Trump discussed guns.

“There is a mental illness problem that has to be dealt with. It’s not the gun that pulls the trigger, it’s the person holding the gun,” he said.

In 2016, New Hampshire marked Trump’s first primary win. He would go on to narrowly lose the state to Hillary Clinton. Republican Party leaders are confident the state could go red in 2020.