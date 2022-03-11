The Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington has removed a priest from a Southern Vermont parish after he pushed back against COVID-19 precautions. Bishop Christopher Coyne said that while the issue started around masks and COVID-19, it was ultimately Father Peter Williams’ refusal to obey him that got him removed.

“The mask-wearing is secondary, that’s not why I’m removing him,” said Bishop Coyne. “I’m removing him because he refused obedience and he put it in writing.” Bishop Coyne says when omicron emerged last fall, he requested deacons and priests either be vaccinated or wear a mask. All but one agreed. Instead, Father Williams sent a letter to the bishop through a lawyer and later took to Youtube with a 10-minute video sharing his thoughts. “I balk at any incursion into my rights as a human being, certainly as a U.S. citizen.”

Father Williams said he had no plans to resign but Bishop Coyne said the priest’s refusal to wear a mask had impacts beyond weekly mass, as he was not able to enter hospitals or nursing homes. “So when people were dying, he didn’t go and in many instances, didn’t return any phone calls,” said Bishop Coyne. “He can’t do his ministry because he’s not wearing a mask.”

Bishop Coyne says that this has caused a divide in the parish and that the diocese received nearly the same number of letters in support of Father Williams as they did against him. Father Williams spoke out in a second video, “Our question is this: Are any of the demands being made because of COVID immoral? The answer is yes.”

Bishop Coyne says as he appeals the removal, Father Williams continues to receive payments. A local pastor from Brattleboro will be taking over his duties for the time being. The bishop also noted that he’s invited Father Williams to come to live with him so they can heal from this and the parish will have a chance to say goodbye to him on Sunday afternoon.