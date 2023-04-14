Southern State Correctional Facility superintendent Mike Lyon is away from his job on administrative leave, with pay. The Vermont Department of Human Resources is looking into a misconduct allegation against him.

The investigation came to light Thursday evening. Nicholas Deml, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Corrections, was unavailable for an interview after business hours.

“The superintendent was placed on administrative leave — kind of, late (Wednesday) night to early (Thursday) morning (as a time) range,” DOC spokesperson Haley Sommer said. “I presume that the investigation was initiated within that time frame.”

The department can’t answer most questions about the complaint publicly, citing the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

The Springfield prison has two assistant superintendents, but neither of them will step in as the acting superintendent. Living unit supervisor Monique Sullivan will do so. Sommer couldn’t say why that decision was made.

“I wasn’t at the table for those conversations,” she said. “I will say that they were made with a collaborative decision in leadership, and I fully trust their ability to kind of appoint the folks that would best serve that position in leadership at that time.”

The DOC did say the complaint has nothing to do with any deaths of incarcerated people at the prison. Five such deaths have taken place so far this year.

Sommer said that Sullivan will not start her new role with a specific mandate to make changes at Southern State Correctional in light of the deaths.

“DOC doesn’t make the medical decisions,” she said. “We do have kind of oversight if we find that something has been done — you know, not to the best quality.”

Sommer noted that the department’s contract with Kansas-based VitalCore Health Strategies for prison medical care expires at the end of June. The DOC will switch providers in July. She also said Vermont’s inmate population is aging, much like the population of the Green Mountain State as a whole.

“We do have, you know, quite a couple of challenges at hand,” Sommer said. “Not just with the folks that come into our system, but the ones who have been there for quite a long time, so I think that’s why deaths have increased more recently.”

The incoming provider, Wellpath, is based in Tennessee and has contracted with the Vermont DOC previously. The company did so from 2010 to 2015, when it went by the name of Correct Care Solutions. Wellpath will hold the prison care contract for three years.