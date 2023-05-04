Thursday afternoon, people advocating for prisoner’s rights went to the front steps of Vermont’s Statehouse with a message. They want better healthcare for inmates at state correctional facilities, following the death of another inmate two weeks ago at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

The inmate who died two weeks ago was David Mitchell, 46, who was found dead in his cell by prison guards after complaining of breathing issues. Mitchell is already the seventh inmate to die this year in Vermont.

People at Thursday’s rally, organized by prisoner’s rights advocacy group ‘Vermont Just Justice’, say before guards found Mitchell dead, he had been asking them for medical help. Some even allege Mitchell told the guards, “I can’t breathe,” but was told to be quiet or he’d be sent to segregation.

“They’re only equipped with punitive approaches like, ‘Okay, you’re going to solitary confinement, stop complaining,'” said Jayna Ahsaf, a member of the National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls, referring to prison guards.

“When I wake up in the morning and I hear that we’ve lost another inmate, I just think to myself, ‘What is going on in there?'” said Leslie Thorsen, a registered nurse who works in restorative justice.

Many of the people who spoke at the rally have family members in prison or used to be in prison themselves. They asked Vermont’s Department of Corrections to do better, arguing they have a big enough budget to provide better healthcare, and arguing incarceration should not be a death sentence for everyone.

“In my time in corrections, my serious health issues were belittled, went unattended, and went unheard,” said Tim Burgess, a former inmate.

“He would let nursing staff know at the beginning of an infection, and they would make him wait until he was oozing infection and highly contagious to others,” said a person named Janet, referring to their family member who is currently incarcerated.

Many people also took issue with the D.O.C. signing a new $33-million dollar contract with Wellpath LLC, a Tennessee-based medical provider, which goes into effect this July. They allege other inmates have died at other prisons across the country that work with Wellpath. A report this March by Oregon Public Broadcasting shows Wellpath is facing at least four wrongful death cases in Oregon, a state where they work with correctional facilities.

“If you do a Google search, there are about two pages straight of lawsuits against them (Wellpath LLC) for their treatment of incarcerated folks in other states,” Ahsaf said.

“I have no confidence that Wellpath is going to improve the care,” Thorsen said. “I have not seen one (Vermont) job listing, I looked all through their website.”

Officials with the D.O.C. have not commented on the allegations that prison guards ignored Mitchell’s cries for help. The D.O.C. and Vermont State Police are still investigating his death.