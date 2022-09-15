As the date for retail cannabis sales approaches, a professor at Saint Michael’s College is encouraging people to use his mobile app, which measures the effects of cannabis on a person’s cognitive functions.

Psychology Professor Ari Kirshenbaum had a goal to educate people on the effects, both good and bad, of cannabis. In 2021, he created an app called Indicator, which asks questions about use, before someone is presented with “neuro-games”.

Kirshenbaum hopes the app can show people the specific ways in which cannabis might be affecting motor or cognitive functions, and as October 1 approaches, he has some concerns about the potential dangers.

“So, among the number of things that it does is that it really increases our ability to be distractible so minor distractions if you are cooking and something happens, and you are watching the ball game you might be really focused on what is happening on the screen and not in the kitchen,” said Kirshenbaum.

The goal is to use the app before and after marijuana use.