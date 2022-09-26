A professor at Champlain College says the events happening in Iran are painful to watch.

Rowshan Nemazee says her father is from Iran and her mother is from Puerto Rico and that they met in graduate school in the United States. When she left Iran on Christmas Eve 1979 with her children in the middle of a revolution, she never expected to one day live in Vermont.

Nemazee moved to Vermont in 1990 and now reads the headlines of her country once again in devastation.

Last week, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old died in custody because she apparently didn’t properly cover her hair with the Islamic headscarf known as the hijab.

“I was very upset because I saw her picture, and she is beautiful,” said Nemazee. “She had a beautiful face and only 22-years-old and I thought, oh my god, another young woman killed.”

It sparked protests of the country’s policies and many women are now burning their hijabs and publicly cutting their hair. When asked what she thought when she sees the women cutting their hair, Nemazee said, “It gives me chills because Iranian women have beautiful hair and for them to just be doing that in public is to me a sign that they are liberated within themselves regardless of what the regime says.”

Nemazee still hears from friends in Iran. “They say the situation is really bad, its very bad and that they haven’t seen this kind of anger before because it’s not just the young people this time, and it’s not just the middle class, it’s the poor people its different dimensions of society who are involved and a lot of men are angry at what they are doing.”

She says she is proud of the women for fighting. “Important for the women because it shows the world their power and energy and their intelligence and the fact that women will not stand for this anymore.”

In his United Nations address, President Biden expressed support for the protesters in Iran standing up for women’s rights and said the U.S. supports basic human rights around the world.