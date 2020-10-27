Professors in our region react to confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett

Days before the election, President Trump’s third pick for the nation’s highest court, was sworn in. During her confirmation hearing, Judge Amy Coney Barrett said her personal views wouldn’t influence her judicial decision making.

Associate Professor of Political Science at SUNY Plattsburgh, Dr. Raymond Carman said everyone would have a hard time trying to separate their personal beliefs from issues they care about.

“It’s hard to imagine that someone’s beliefs that are so central to who they are, they would be able to put those aside when casting votes on issues that are very salient to those beliefs,” Carman said.

With a 6-3 conservative majority on the court, some people are worried about women’s rights.

UVM Associate Professor of Gender and Sexuality in Women’s Studies, Ellen Andersen said she cares a lot about the world her daughter inherits.

“I worry very much that her reproductive rights are under assault,” Andersen said.

Andersen said she’s concerned about women being able to make fundamental decisions such as when to have a family and whether to have a family and how to balance working against raising children.

“Both decisions are going to get a lot harder for women,” Andersen said.

Although, Andersen said this won’t be a problem for people in Vermont.

“Vermont has made it very clear that as state policy it protects reproductive choices,” Andersen said.

In other states this isn’t the case. Constitutional Law Professor, Jared Carter said if Americans want to see change within the government, they must be engaged in activism, protests and voting.

“There’s an old line that says you can’t be neutral on a moving train, and our train is moving, our country, our society is moving, and if we want to be part of where that does then we got to participate,” Carter said.