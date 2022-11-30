In December of 2021, Tupper Lake was awarded $10 million dollars as part of New York’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

New York Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez visited Tupper Lake to announce the 10 projects that are part of the DRI.

“We transform downtown neighborhoods,” Rodriguez said.

The projects include creating a year-round performance space for the Tupper Lake Arts Center, turning an old gas station into a mini golf spot, and improvements for the local breweries.

“Arts is a very important part of that vibrancy that happens with a Downtown Revitalization Initiative, so the cultural component, in addition to the breweries, the wine bars and the streetscape improvements, are what really make DRIs successful,” Rodriguez said.

The Tupper Lake DRI planning committee had to pick 10 projects out of a possible 17 that were submitted to be part of the project.

Along with the arts projects, the DRI will tackle the housing crisis, with a total of 3 housing projects.

“We’re looking at 72 housing units in the Big Oval Wood Dish plant, along with the Raquette River Brewery and a small office complex, and then behind that on our nature trail, which runs from the Remsen lake placid line up to the wild center, there will be condos,” said Tupper Lake mayor Paul Maroun.

Overall more 100 housing units will be added to Tupper Lake, and Maroun believes it will help the workforce in the area.

“It’ll impact Sunmount, it’ll impact corrections officers, they’ll have a place to live, it’ll impact older people who want to sell their homes, and it’s going to create a workforce initiative,” he said.

Also happening in Tupper Lake is the development of the rail trail from Lake Placid and the Adirondack railway from Utica.

“It will foster bigger motels hopefully, hotels, down the road, there’s a couple hotels wanting to come in,” Maroun said. “So it’s going to be an asset to the rail trail, because there will be something to do in Tupper lake, more than there is now.”

An estimated 2.5 million dollars will be for streetscape improvements downtown, along with property expansion for a-new restaurant, and restoration of 70 Park street.

Maroun said construction for some of the projects will hopefully begin in 2023, and he expects the process as a whole to take 2-3 years.