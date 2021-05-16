Nonprofit proposes converting former St. Johnsbury jail into affordable housing

According to the Caledonian-Record, a nonprofit group wants to convert St. Johnsbury’s former jail into an affordable housing complex.

The nonprofit group is named Rural Edge, and it’s calling the proposed nine-unit complex ‘the Cherry Street Hotel’. It could go before the St. Johnsbury Development Review Board as soon as the board’s next meeting, which is Thursday, May 27.

The old jail hasn’t held any inmates since the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility opened in 1982. It’s served a variety of purposes since then, including serving as transitional housing. However, the building has been vacant for more than a year.