Prosecutors ask to move University Mall shooting case to juvenile court

Tyshane Smith, 18, of Burlington, VT is accused of firing a handgun at least five times inside the University Mall in South Burlington, VT on February 1, 2021. The incident left one person hurt.

According to the Rutland Herald, the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s office has asked for the criminal case surrounding February’s University Mall shooting in South Burlington to be moved to juvenile court.

Tyshane Smith, 18, of Burlington has been extradited back to Vermont from Miami, Florida. He’s currently charged as an adult with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. At Smith’s arraignment on Friday, a public defender entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to both counts.

However, in a preliminary motion, prosecutors have asked in writing for Smith to be considered a youthful offender instead. The Herald reports that there was no reason listed in the document for why it was being filed.

If a judge grants the request, Smith’s case would be transferred to Vermont Family Court. Proceedings there are closed to the public, and any convictions resulting from those proceedings could also be removed from Smith’s record once he reaches his 22nd birthday.

Smith is being held without bail at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town. He’s accused of firing a handgun at least five times inside the University Mall on February 1 during a dispute with someone he knew. An innocent bystander was hurt by a projectile that authorities have said was not a bullet.