Prosecutors have rested their case in Everett Simpson’s federal kidnapping trial in Burlington, according to the Caledonian-Record. Simpson is representing himself in the case, which is expected to go to the jury on Monday.

Simpson, 45, of St. Johnsbury is charged in connection with a January 2019 interstate crime spree. Prosecutors say he left court-ordered substance abuse treatment at Valley Vista in Bradford, stole a car and drove to the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester.

That’s where Simpson is accused of pushing a woman and child into their car. He allegedly drove them to a hotel in White River Junction and is charged with sexually assaulting the woman in front of the child. Simpson was eventually arrested in Pennsylvania.

The sexual assault charge has been filed separately, in Vermont state court. Simpson has not entered a plea on that charge.