Protest in Essex Junction in wake of President Trump’s impeachment trial

At almost the exact moment Wednesday afternoon that U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts announced the acquittal of President Trump in his impeachment trial, local opponents of the President began to protest it at the Five Corners in Essex Junction. “I think we knew in advance, based on what senators in the GOP had said, that it was their intention to acquit the President without witnesses, and so these protests were put together to say that we stand up for the Constituton,” Kelly Adams said. “We don’t want a king. We don’t want anyone who is above the law.”

Adams and other members of Essex Resist demonstrated on the sidewalks for nearly two hours, carrying signs and encouraging passing drivers to honk their horns. “The result in the Senate of Trump’s removal trial was not unexpected, but disappointing nonetheless, so we’re out here letting people know that we’re going to continue to work on removing him in November,” Brian Shelden said.

The protest also came on the heels of the President’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, in which he did not mention impeachment. “I didn’t watch it just because the lack of truth that comes out of our President’s mouth on a daily basis just makes me angry, so it’s just not good mental health to watch him speak, for me,” Shelden said.

“I’m actually very concerned about the state of the union,” Adams said. “I think if we elevate someone to being above the law, it doesn’t matter what their policies are; we’ve done something that’s a violation of our Constitution. I’m greatly disappointed.”

The Essex Resist protest was one of about 300 similar events taking place simultaneously across the country.