Protesters, Police clash in Saint Johnsbury

What was supposed to be a small gathering in Saint Johnsbury Wednesday, turned out to be larger than expected.

“Violence has been going on for centuries and I’m ready for a change. And every protest, I’m out here hoping for peace and that that protest will end the hate. This was a pretty great turnout, especially considering Vermont, this is a pretty small town.”

About 100 protesters gathered in front of the Post Office, calling for an end to corruption in the criminal justice system.

“I’m here to do what I can to show support, and try to preach the message that this is an everybody issue. This isn’t us versus them, this isn’t the people verse the police, this is us through a broken system,” says Peter Cogliano, a participant in the protest.

But what was supposed to be a peaceful protest, turned south when protesters and police began to clash. Saint Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Paige, says four people were ultimately arrested for disorderly conduct. He says it all began when a protester blocking traffic would not move unless he was arrested.

St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Paige said he was hoping this protest would stay calm. “I have no problem with what is going on today. They said it was gonna be a peaceful rally, they said ten people, it looks like a few more than ten, if they stay outta the sidewalks, roadways and I’ve really got no problem.”