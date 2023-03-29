Thousands of people have taken to the streets in cities across Israel protesting Prime Minister Benjamin Neytanyahu’s plan to allow politicians a greater say in judicial decisions. Reactions to this plan are being felt locally as one Rabbi that I spoke with has concerns over the unrest, with passover coming up.

“Passover starts next week where we celebrate god taking us out of Egypt. It’s distressing to see the divide of the people of Israel and the Jewish people here as well regarding this issue,” said Rabbi Eliyahu Junik of Chabad of Burlington.

Rabbi Junik sees what’s happening in Israel and is concerned. Junik is hopeful that the holiday can unify the Jewish community during this time of polarization.

“I strongly hope that the holiday will unite everyone even though people have different opinions about this that we can all get together at the same seder and enjoy the holiday together,” said Junik.

As an American Jewish person, it is pretty concerning to see how extremist the Israeli government has become recently,” said Lauren Snow, a Jewish student at the University of Vermont.

Snow fears the Israeli government action will increase anti-semitism and create a false image of Jewish people.

Prime minister Netanyahu’s plans to delay the judicial legislation until after passover. Protests will continue in Israel in the meantime.