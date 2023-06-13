Montpelier, VT – Vermont Fish and Wildlife wants to remind people to be on the lookout for Loons. The birds were removed from the endangered species list in 2005, however, their populations are still recovering. You should give loons and their nesting sites plenty of space in the coming weeks.

Anglers are also being asked to use lead-free fishing tackle to help the population. The birds often die of lead poisoning after they find and eat fishing weights and lures. The Vermont Center for Ecostudies is holding its annual Loon Watch on July 15th.