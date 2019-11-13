Public database of racial info from Vermont traffic stops launched

Five years after Vermont law enforcement officers first became required to document the race of all drivers they pull over in traffic stops, that information has proven to be difficult to come by. However, a Vermont racial justice group has just made the data significantly easier to find.

“If there’s no one walking around who can tell you where the (traffic stop) data is, then that really creates quite the disconnect with the accountability that’s required that they’d actually do it,” Justice For All executive director Mark Hughes said.

Because of the concern Hughes mentioned, Justice For All has created a public dashboard, allowing you to find all of the available traffic stop information in one place. The dashboard went live Tuesday night.

Justice For All is also one of the groups joining Vermont lawmakers like Rep. Selene Colburn of Burlington on a piece of legislation to expand this effort at fighting systemic racism to the entire criminal justice system.

“Who are police stopping? Arresting? Who are prosecutors choosing to prosecute? Who is being sentenced, and then who is ending up actually incarcerated in the state of Vermont? So we’re looking all along the way how this is happening,” Rep. Colburn said.

Colburn said the lack of this information in other criminal justice areas is actually impeding some of the state’s efforts at criminal justice reform.

“We’ll ask questions that people simply can’t answer,” she said. “They’ll say, ‘well, we don’t know if the data’s here. It might be here in one municipality and not another’.”

At a meeting of the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance on Tuesday, Hughes said systemic racism is far from simply a law enforcement or criminal justice issue.

“Act 54 in 2017 — it did indicate that there are racial disparities across housing and education, employment, economic services, even health services access,” he said.

If you’d like to look through the new Race Traffic Stop Dashboard for yourself, it’s available on Justice For All’s website here.