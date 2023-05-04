Last month, New York State announced any school with a logo that represents, or used to represent, indigenous people must change or face consequences.

Although the Saranac Chiefs changed its logo in 2002, the state has now decided some schools need to do more.

The Saranac Chiefs must change its name entirely, given the association with a Native American depiction. Superintendent of schools Javier Perez held a public forum Wednesday night.

“The goal tonight is to share information,” Perez said. “We’re not here to discuss whether to make the change or not because that decision has been made for us, the goal is to share information about the process, we want to have a process that includes our entire community.”

The suggestion period for new names will run from May 5th to May 12th.

Perez said hopes people will embrace the need for change and even though for many it is an emotional change, he hopes the process will be fun for students.

Sarah Cronk-Duquette is a Saranac High School grad and believes now is the time to make the change, even though she graduated as a Chief.

“I think at this point it’s necessary, I understand the importance of wanting to keep that tradition alive, but I think we were lucky back in 2002 when they allowed us to keep the name but just change the logo, so we got to keep the name a little longer,” she said. “But I think the time has come and it makes sense.”

Other community members said they are against the name change, saying it was never meant to be derogatory in the first place.



They asked the Superintendent during the public forum what would happen if a name picked now may need to change in another 10 years due to societal pressure.

“Anything that comes across, or flirts with that line, we’re going to have to address and probably not make them our top vote getters,” Perez said. “You’re right in that society keeps changing and keeps evolving and we just don’t know.”

The goal is for the new district name to be picked by the end of the school year so it can start to be implemented this fall.

The deadline for having the new name fully integrated into the district is the end of the 2024-25 school year.