Pups take over the pool in Essex Junction

Essex Junction Recreation and Parks is hosting an event specially made for your pooch.

‘Essex Dog Days of Summer’ event allows dog owners to wave one last goodbye to summer, by bringing thier pets to the Maple Street Pool this Saturday.

The group says, “For one day only, the pool goes to the dogs. Bring your furry friend to splash and play as we finish up the season with this canine-centered celebration.”

Guests must purchase a $3 ticket and handlers are only allowed to bring two dogs at most.

You can learn more on the ‘Essex Junction Recreation and Parks’ Facebook page.