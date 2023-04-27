Plattsburgh, NY — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) introduced a bill that would designate Plattsburgh International Airport (PBG) an official Port of Entry.



The bill would also streamline the process for prior police officers to become U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents by exempting them from polygraph testing during the on-boarding process.



Since PBG is not a Port of Entry, the airport pays out of pocket for ‘Customs and Border Protection’ procedures like security screenings, which leads to higher prices for flyers.



An airport with a similar situation in Texas led Senator Ted Cruz to introduce a bill in February that would make both airports Ports of Entry.



Stefanik called on Customs and Border Protection to make PBG a Port of Entry last October.