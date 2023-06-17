The sight of balloonists ascending into the sky has been a Father’s Day weekend tradition in Quechee for more than four decades. However, those pilots couldn’t rise as high as usual on the first day of the Quechee Hot Air Balloon, Craft & Music Festival.

Rain fell intermittently on the Quechee Village Green throughout Friday evening. Lightning could also be spotted at times in other areas near the Interstate 89 corridor. The combination grounded most of the balloons on opening day.

Even so, Wendy Faneuff wasn’t willing to allow some raindrops to douse her enthusiasm. She’s visiting from Ashland, Massachusetts for the weekend.

“I came last year, and it got rained out, so I had to come back,” she said. “I have a sister and a brother and a sister-in-law from North Carolina and Texas…somewhere. I lost them over there!”

The pilots were scheduled to ascend from the village green at 6:00 p.m. The weather had other ideas, but one of the festival’s chief organizers was satisfied with the first day nonetheless.

“It’s a good day,” Greater Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce executive director PJ Skehan said. “The weather held up pretty well. Tomorrow’s a bit of a washout; Sunday’s going to be a good day. And we have some tethered balloons that only go about 100 feet in the air. After this front passes, there’s a good chance for them to go, so there will be something happening.”

Despite her enthusiasm, Faneuff said she likely wouldn’t be willing to put her pent-up energy into action and ride​ one of the balloons.

“I’m a little scared of that, but I’m excited to see them go up,” she said. “They’re like magic. I’m so excited to be here.”

Now in its 43rd year, the festival bills itself as is the oldest celebration of its kind anywhere in New England. Skehan said it contributes a great deal more to the region than hot air.

“The Balloon Festival is a big economic driver in this area,” he said. “It’s a big tradition for Father’s Day weekend, so we’re hoping if it doesn’t work tomorrow with the weather, we’ll have a good day Sunday for Father’s Day.”

Weather permitting, the balloons will at some point this weekend be able to rise further from the ground than their 100-foot tethers allow.