Burlington, VT– Some Queen City council members are pushing to expand city ordinances, which could allow unhoused people to camp in areas where it was previously prohibited. This comes as the Green Mountain State is ending pandemic-era emergency programs, including its hotel voucher program.

On Monday night, the Burlington City Council received a memo from the City Attorney’s Office comparing the current camping ordinances to new ordinances proposed by Progressive Councilor Joe Magee last February. Now Magee is pushing to expand camping rules before many individuals lose state assistance.

“So many folks who are unsheltered, who are experiencing homelessness, are forced to make that impossible decision to sleep outside, and our current city ordinance doesn’t really reflect that reality,” says Magee.

The summer months typically bring a rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness, and some turn to tents to get out of the elements. But many Burlington parks and public spaces do not allow camping. Some city councilors are looking to change that rule.

“We made the attempt to really try to make it more clear for folks, if they have to make the decision to sleep outside, where in the city they can do that,” says Magee.

He notes the state is ending its hotel voucher program by June 30th for all recipients, which leaves many with no other place to go. Magee notes that one Burlington emergency shelter, ANEW Place, is looking for new partners to stay afloat.

Magee adds that expanding camping ordinances is not a solution, but a harsh reality. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger wants the councilors to propose other solutions.

“They’re not really offering a solution, to make that change in the rules without infrastructure, without support, without making sure the city has the capacity to really work with people who would camp in these public areas and manage these spaces, again it’s not a solution,” says Weinberger.

Magee adds, “it’s certainly not going to be easy, and camping is not a solution to the housing crisis, but it is how many folks find a little bit of stability, a little bit of shelter out of the elements.”

Weinberger looks to make sure existing supports for the unhoused are working, “to dramatically expand our emergency shelter capacity, to dramatically expand the permanent housing, because homelessness more than anything else is a housing problem.”

Magee notes that no decisions have been made as of yet to expand the rules for camping in public parks and spaces. He says the council is working with the city’s Special Assistant to End Homelessness, Parks and Recreation Department, and the Community Developmnent and Neighborhood Revitalization Committee to bring forward a resolution at the May 15th council meeting.