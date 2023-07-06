Burlington, VT – Temperatures are sweltering in Burlington. Despite the heat, people across the city have mixed feelings about the weather. “We enjoy the warm weather,” said Betsy Waller, who was among those walking along the Burlington lakefront. Vina Nguyen, who was sitting under the shade, said, “I thought it was a nice day, but it’s really hot!”

The hot weather brought some out for various activities, such as biking. “Biking this morning wasn’t too bad,” said Guillaume Vaillancourt, who was visiting Burlington from Montreal. Others, however, say the heat can be a hassle. “Honestly, lately I don’t really want to go out because of the heat,” said Angelina Nguyen, who was sitting with Vina. “It’s just like so much to deal with, and you need to prepare a lot for it.”

This high heat comes after some extremely hot days within the past week. According to data from the University of Maine, July 4 was the hottest day recorded globally so far. Experts cite human-caused global warming and the El Niño climate pattern as causes of this record-breaking heat.“We’re talking about climate change, and we definitely feel it,” Vaillancourt said. To get through this sweltering summer, people in Burlington are taking extra measures. Vina and Angelina Nguyen carry around a portable fan, while Vaillancourt sports a cap, sunglasses, and sunscreen.

To protect yourself from the heat, officials recommend drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun, and checking up on your neighbors and relatives.