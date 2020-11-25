Quick Tips: Navigating your Thanksgiving while staying healthy

A day dedicated to eating calls for an expert’s advice. Devon, with the No Diet Dietitian, gives us some tips on how to navigate Thanksgiving in a healthy way.

Some of her tips include:

Keeping on a regular meal schedule: Devon says this skipping meals can actually lead to eating more food than you usually would.

Eat slower: The Dietitian Nutritionist say eating too fast is bad for digestion. She suggests implementing “the rule of four”; inhale for four seconds, hold for four seconds, and exhale for four seconds. Devon says slowing down while eating also boosts satisfaction.

Visit nodietdietitian.com for more tips on staying mindful while eating this Thanksgiving.