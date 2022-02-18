In 2014, Julie Braun of South Burlington was 32-years-old and pregnant when she suffered a heart attack. “I guess some protein level in my blood told them I was having a heart issue and it turns out I ended up getting a blood clot, and it traveled through a hole in my heart that I never knew I had, and it got stuck in a battery.”

“It’s women like me that you wouldn’t expect to have an issue and they would know to go to the hospital right away. Being 32-years old and pregnant, super healthy, ate well and exercised all the time, I just didn’t expect it was a heart issue. I honestly thought something was wrong, maybe with the baby.”

Since, Braun has been advocating for women’s heart health, especially during pregnancy and wants other women to know the risk factors. “If you have any signs of anything, think of me. Think of all the women who have had this issue that you wouldn’t expect, and go to the hospital and get it checked out.”

According to the American Heart Association, over the last twenty years, severe pregnancy related health problems have increased by nearly 200 percent, leading to more health issues down the road for women. The AHA also mentions that cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women and that it claims more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined.

Local experts say that one of the main risk factors for heart disease is high blood pressure, which is very prevalent in Vermont.

“25% of Vermont adults have high blood pressure, and what is important high blood pressure can be prevented or controlled,” says Dr. Rudy Fedrizzi. Dr. Fedrizzi says eating healthy and physical activity are vital. Obesity is a major risk factor and could account for nearly one-third of a steep increase in U.S. pregnancy related deaths.

“Just getting out, thirty minutes most days, it could be just brisk walking, taking a pet out for a walk, walk and get the mail and doing it briskly.”

Braun wants women to know, if something comes up, don’t dismiss how you feel.