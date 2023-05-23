South Burlington, VT – Dozens of Vermonters rallied at the Burlington International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the rally are asking for local and federal leaders to get rid of the F-35, and private charters from the state.

The jet was based in South Burlington back in 2019. There are now 20 active F-35 fighter jets in the state.

The Vermont air national guard takes off and lands roughly twice a day. Advocates with a group called Safe Landing BTV say getting rid of the jet will both help with climate emission goals and improve learning for children that have been affected by the sound in nearby schools.

Burlington mayor Miro Weinberger, Senator Bernie Sanders, and former Senator Patrick Leahy all supported basing the jets at the airport.