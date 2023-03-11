A Randolph man is being held without bail at Southern State Correctional in Springfield on seven criminal counts, including kidnapping.

Charles Foster, 34, is accused of sexually assaulting a 25-year-old Randolph woman more than once. He’s also accused of making deadly threatening comments to more than one person. There’s no indication from Vermont State Police of when any of this may have taken place. However, troopers arrested him without incident on Friday.

In addition to kidnapping, Foster is charged with aggravated sexual assault, disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, domestic assault and two counts of aggravated domestic assault. He’s due in court Monday afternoon.