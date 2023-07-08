An unnamed 22-year-old man from Randolph is dead following a police chase and a car crash.

According to Vermont State Police, a Washington County Sheriff’s Department deputy saw a car speeding on Route 12A, north of Roxbury, shortly before 10:00 p.m. Friday. The driver apparently sped away on Cram Hill Road and Braintree Hill Road, where he reportedly lost control on loose gravel and hit a tree.

The deputy then heard what sounded like a gunshot and walked up to the car. VSP says the driver was slumped against the door, holding a pistol, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

There will be an autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington.