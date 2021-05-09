Randolph, NH archaeological site added to National Register of Historic Places

An eight-acre archaeological site in Coos County is now on the National Register of Historic Places, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

It’s in the Moose River Valley in Randolph, and it’s believed to have been used for seasonal hunting and fishing from about 12,500 B.C. to 10,500 B.C. Evidence has been found there of chipped stone tools, woodworking tools and hunting weapons.

New Hampshire’s Division of Historical Resources believes the site had three household encampments, along with production workshops for both stone tools and wooden tools. Excavation of the site has led to an improved understanding of the Paleoindian period in what’s now the northeastern United States.

