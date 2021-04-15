Randolph Union High School finds way to offer theater in a pandemic

From the stage to computer screen; one high school theater accomplished his spring musical while also complying with Covid guidelines.

That was Randolph Union High School’s theater director of 25 years. Brian Rainville says he refused to shut down the program despite having no stage, props, or costumes.

But with his students, alumni, and the greater Randolph community, he created an audio-only, remote production of the “Titanic.”

“When you can’t gather on a stage, you can’t see your singing partner, you can’t sing even with a mask on grounds, how do you do a musical? That’s when I realized it could be done from home,” said Rainville.

He says cast members rehearsed each scene on Google Meets and recorded their lines individually.

“We had to record our songs on our own…somewhere else…and we had to give it to Mr. Rainville in a file,” said Randolph Union seventh grader Emmaline Caswell.

The audio-engineer then combined every line and song in post-production.

“I think that it was just a lot of fun getting to interact with a lot of the alumni and members of the community that helped us,” said Senior cast member Adam Leichner.

Students, alumni, community members, and the show’s original Broadway pianist helped make it all possible.

“If the music director and I and the rest of the crew can give these kids a place where they’re safe, and they’re challenged, and they’re supportive, the magic happens,” said Rainville.

Caswell says it was her first time doing theater but certainly not her last.

“Yeah. I’m definitely going to do theater again,” said Caswell.

Another cast member will graduate in June. He says, his favorite part of theater is working as a team.

“This isn’t possible with just like a small group. You can’t do it with just the actors and just the techies. Everyone has to work together to make this happen,” said Leichner.

The show opened on Monday, on the 109th anniversary of the sinking. Those interested in listening to the show can purchase tickets online through the school website.