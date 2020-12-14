Randolph woman arrested for second-degree murder

Victoria Griffin, 29, of Randolph is seen in this booking photo taken Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Vermont State Police Barracks in Royalton.

A woman from Randolph is scheduled for arraignment Monday afternoon on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of the man she lived with. Vermont State Police have arrested Victoria Griffin, 29.

Griffin is accused of stabbing Concepcion Cruz, 44, in the upper torso at their home on Park Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Cruz died at Gifford Medical Center. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington has ruled his death a homicide following an autopsy.

Police say that the two were in a relationship and that four children were also home at the time. None of the children were hurt; relatives are now caring for them. Troopers arrested Griffin at the house; she’s in jail without bail.