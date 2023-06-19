Colchester, VT – At first glance, this item may seem like a plain old envelope. However, a closer look reveals that it is actually a very rare piece of American history, which surprisingly ended up in Colchester, Vermont.

In the early 1860s, the Pony Express was a speedy mail delivery service, employing young men who traveled the country on horseback. Although it now plays a large role in our common recollection of the Old West, the Pony Express was only in existence for about 18 months before it was put out of business by the telegraph.

In its short life, the Pony Express only delivered one letter to the state of Vermont — addressed to John Hovey Lyon on October 5, 1861. The letter was sent from Mount Ophir, a former mining hub in California that has since become a ghost town, to Colchester.

On June 21, the one-of-a-kind artifact will journey to New York City, where it will go up for auction by H.R. Harmer Fine Stamp Auctions as part of late German billionaire Erivan Haub’s collection. It is one of only 250 surviving letters that were delivered by the Pony Express.

Charles Eptig, President and CEO of H.R. Harmer Fine Stamp Auctions, says that the mail service was not as popular as one might think.

“It was sort of a flash-in-the-pan, never really turned a profit,” Eptig said. “It was out of reach for the average American. Most people were not sending mail by Pony Express; it was limited to lawyers and gold miners who had struck it big and other prominent members of society.”

What then made John Lyon of Vermont deserving of such a costly delivery?

According to his obituary, Lyon was a distinguished Civil War veteran, assistant judge for Chittenden County Court, and even Colchester’s postmaster in the years leading up to his death. He was buried in the Village Cemetery, located in between the Colchester Historical Society and United Colchester Church, along with the rest of his family.

Bonnie Potter, President of the Colchester Historical Society, is happy to see that a local figure is the subject of this historical recognition.

“He was a local guy, married local women, and served his community well,” Potter said. “So to me, it’s very comforting to have him in our local cemetery.”

Despite Lyon’s respected status, questions still remain about his relationship with the unknown sender in a mining town across the country — and about what exactly this unique piece of history is enclosed.

“The mystery, of course, is that we don’t know what was inside the envelope,” Potter said. “We don’t know exactly who sent it. So that’s a mystery that hopefully will be solved someday.”

Bidding for the envelope will take place both in person and online at hrharmer.com/. The starting bid is $2500.