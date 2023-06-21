The only Pony Express letter ever delivered to Vermont sold for $6,500 at a New York City auction Wednesday.

Bidding for the letter, addressed to John Hovey Lyon of Colchester, began at $2,500. Competing bids came in on the floor at H.R. Harmer Fine Stamp Auctions and online. The letter ultimately sold to an online bidder.

The letter was part of late German billionaire Erivan Haub’s collection. It is one of only 250 surviving letters that were delivered by the Pony Express.

It was sent from Mount Ophir, a former mining hub in California that has since become a ghost town, on October 5, 1861.

Anothetrletter, delivered to Philadelphia in 1845 with the unique “St. Louis Bears” stamp, sold at Wednesday’s auction for $230,000.