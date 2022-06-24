Gov. Phil Scott said the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe. v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion in the US, will have no impact in Vermont, where voters in November will have a chance to add an amendment to the state constitution protecting women’s rights to make their own decisions on reproductive health.

“In 2019, I signed a law that affirmed the fundamental rights of all women and ensured reproductive health decisions remain between a woman and her health care provider,” Scott said. “That does not change with this ruling.

“As I have said, I will be voting for that amendment, and I encourage Vermonters to stand up for the rights of women and do the same.”

Reactions to Friday’s high court ruling began pouring in from other elected officials across the region within minutes of the announcement.

Like Scott, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray urged Vermonters to pass Proposal 5, which would codify the right to abortion in Vermont Constitution.

“Today will go down as a tragic day in the fight for human rights and women’s rights,” she said. “Never in my lifetime has an established fundamental right been stripped away. SCOTUS has failed spectacularly in its duty to protect and uphold the constitutional precedent.”

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York’s 21st Congressional District, hailed the court’s decision, which moves the battle over abortion rights to individual states.

“The Supreme Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people’s elected representatives in Congress and the states,” she said in a statement. “In the days and weeks following this decision, we must work to continue to reject extreme policies that seek to allow late-term abortions and taxpayer dollars to fund these elective procedures.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the decision will not impact New Yorkers ability to access abortion services. The state codified the right to abortion in 2019 with passage of the Reproductive Health Act. Earlier this month, Hochul signed a package of bills that protects abortion providers and patients, including by setting aside $35 million to support abortion providers and increase security at clinics that offer the procedure.

In a brief statement Friday, Hochul said the Supreme Court decision “rolled back the rights of millions of Americans, disregarding their interests and — more importantly — their lives.

“Access to abortion is a fundamental human right, and it remains safe, accessible, and legal in New York,” she said.

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy called the decision, which has the support of the vast majority of Republican voters, “hypocrisy of the highest order.”

In a statement, Leahy said, “For years I have heard Republicans in the Senate talk about limited government, about their worries that government interferes too much with our daily lives. Today, I ask them, is there any more significant interference than that of getting between a woman, or any person, and their health care choices?”

Vermont Rep. Peter Welch, who is seeking to replace the retiring Leahy in the US Senate, called for congressional Democrats to overturn the filibuster and allow the Women’s Health Protection Act to reach the Senate floor for a vote.

“This decision is a disgrace,” Welch said. “I am angry, and I am worried for the health and wellbeing of women across this country who are no longer guaranteed their reproductive freedom.

“I will not give up this fight. I will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with women across the country to restore abortion rights nationwide.”