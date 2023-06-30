President Biden’s student loan debt relief plan is no more.

In a 6-3 vote, the United State Supreme Court has done away with the previously delayed program, ruling the president overstepped his authority since the plan had not been approved by Congress. Had it gone through, the program could have affected up to 43 million Americans with $430 billion dollars of debt.

In Vermont, many people say they were frustrated by the ruling, but not many could say they were surprised to hear it.

“I fully expected this outcome when it was announced,” said John Pelletier, Director of Financial Literacy at Champlain College.

Pelletier says his background as an attorney allowed him to see that the student debt relief plan was unlikely to ever fully come to fruition, but he knew it would send shockwaves just the same. He says the plan recklessly raised people’s hopes, and may have caused borrowers to spend money and make investments they wouldn’t have otherwise.

“I think there are a lot of young people out there who are in for a world of hurt and pain,” Pelletier said. “I was a little frustrated when this came out, because it was very promissory … People might hear what they want to hear that this was a done deal, and they might actually change their financial behavior.”

With other people across the country making that same argument, President Biden responded to the criticism Friday afternoon by defending his plan and blaming Republicans for dashing people’s hopes.

“What I did I thought was appropriate and was able to be done and would get done,” Biden said. “I didn’t give borrowers false hope. But the Republicans snatched away the hope that they were given, and it’s real.”

Meanwhile, other people continue pointing the blame at the Supreme Court itself, saying the justices acted out of bias rather than in the interest of America. That includes David Glidden, Chair of the Vermont Democratic Party, who believes the court’s decision will hurt the national economy.

“It’s really unfortunate that the Supreme Court no longer feels like a neutral party,” Glidden said. “Having significant student loan debt we know delays the age at which people choose to have children. We know it delays the ability to buy a home, to afford a mortgage.”

Looking to the future, President Biden has already partially announced his next plan to address student loan debt. Biden says his new plan will be grounded in the Higher Education Act of 1965, and will aim to allow U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to relieve student loans under certain circumstances. More details are expected in the coming weeks.